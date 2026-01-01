Adria Arjona is 'so thankful she didn't get' role in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adria Arjona is "so thankful she didn't get" a leading role in Solo: A Star Wars Story because she wouldn't have been able to star in Andor.

The Blink Twice actress has finally confirmed that she auditioned for the role of Qi'ra in the 2018 Hans Solo prequel film, starring Alden Ehrenreich.

During Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Arjona "confessed" the news for the first time and revealed she got as far as screen-testing with Ehrenreich in front of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

"I don't think I've ever been so nervous in my life. They put you in a suit, and my biggest dream ever was to be in a Star Wars movie," the actress recalled. "To be testing, it's like, 'Oh my God, it's gonna be me.'"

"I never thought about the sequels or anything. It was more the emotional attachment of, 'Will I ever be in just Star Wars?' I just wanted to be in Star Wars," she continued. "And the fact that I had the opportunity to be a leading character in a Star Wars movie was like, 'Wow, this would be insane.'"

Arjona ultimately lost the role to Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, but she made it clear she had no hard feelings.

"She's probably one of the best actresses out there. She's amazing," the star praised. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, it makes total sense.'"

In hindsight, the Hit Man star is glad she wasn't cast as Qi'ra because that would have ruled her out of playing Bix Caleen in the Star Wars TV series Andor, which ran for two seasons between 2022 and 2025.

"I'm so thankful that I didn't get it. I wouldn't have been in Andor, and Bix is, you know, the only character I've tattooed on my body," she added, highlighting how much Bix means to her.

Arjona also dodged a bullet, because Solo had a turbulent production, with Lord and Miller being dropped as directors and replaced by Ron Howard. The prequel was also the first Star Wars film to be a box office flop, so it produced no sequels.