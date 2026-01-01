Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'surprised' by King Charles III's letter about their royal status

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were "a little surprised" by King Charles III's letter clarifying that they remain non-working royals despite their return to the U.K.

The couple, who stepped down as working royals and moved to California in 2020, have claimed they were blindsided by the letter issued on Harry's father's behalf on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Tuesday, "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance."

In the letter, the monarch made it clear that the couple's return to the U.K. did not include a resumption of official duties, and that their status remains unchanged from when they withdrew as working royals six years ago.

"It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used," the letter reads.

"The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

It clarified that the couple's office "will continue to operate separately from the Royal Household" and that correspondence for the Sussexes should be sent directly to their team.

The letter, issued by top Buckingham Palace official Lord Chamberlain, was sent to government departments and military officials, among others.

The couple moved back to the U.K. in late August with their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the Home Office security division, will reportedly convene as early as Tuesday to discuss the issue of taxpayer-funded security for the family now that they're living in the U.K.

Harry was previously embroiled in a legal battle over Ravec's decision to downgrade their taxpayer-funded protection during U.K. visits after they stepped down as working royals and moved to America. He lost his legal challenge in 2024 and his appeal in 2025.