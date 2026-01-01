Salma Hayek goes skinny dipping to celebrate 60th birthday

Salma Hayek has stripped down to her birthday suit to celebrate turning 60.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress-producer posted a photo of herself posing nude in the water at a beach and smiling at the camera.

In a second photo, Salma frolicked in the waves at the beach, with her long brunette hair covering her back.

"60 and grateful," she wrote in the caption.

Accordingly, the Frida star was quickly inundated with messages from her celebrity followers.

"Forever icon," praised Vanessa Hudgens, while Elle Fanning declared, "Beautiful! Happy birthday!"

And Olivia Munn mused, "The bar has been set," with Christina Hendricks adding, "You look so happy. Happy Birthday."

Salma turned the milestone age on 2 September.

Last month, the Oscar nominee announced that she had become a grandmother for the first time when her stepson, François Pinault, welcomed a son named François with his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck.

"We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois'. Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more," she shared at the time.

Salma and her husband François-Henri Pinault married in 2009 and share an 18-year-old daughter named Valentina.

Most recently, the Mexico-born actress appeared in Sacrifice alongside Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Vincent Cassel. The film will be released on Netflix U.S. next month.