NEWS Phoebe Dynevor weds Newsdesk Share with :





Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller have reportedly tied the knot.

On Monday, editors at The Sun reported that the Bridgerton actress and her American actor-producer fiancé exchanged vows at a farmhouse venue in Provence, France over the weekend.



"Phoebe and Cameron got married on Saturday, and they couldn't be happier," a source told the outlet. "It ended up being absolutely perfect... They said their vows in front of their friends and family before having a sit-down meal, with drinks and dancing in the evening."



Representatives for the couple have not yet responded to the report.



Phoebe's mother, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, was among the 250 guests at the nuptials.



The Fair Play star started dating Cameron in 2023. The pair sparked engagement rumours the following year when Phoebe debuted a diamond ring at the Met Gala in May 2024.



And while the 31-year-old typically keeps her private life under wraps, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last April, she recalled how she met Cameron, 30, at a nightclub amid the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.



"I did a film called Fair Play, and I went to Sundance, and it was a big high in my career; it was like one of the first movies I'd done, and it was getting all this hype, so I was feeling good, and there he was. It was at (nightclub) Tao, the pop-up. We were at the club...," she smiled, before adding jokingly: "You can meet people at the club!"

