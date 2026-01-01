Sandra Bullock believes she 'doesn't belong' on red carpet

Sandra Bullock doesn't consider herself to be "a red carpet gal".

The Miss Congeniality star has revealed what it's really like walking the red carpet alongside her co-star Nicole Kidman on the press tour for their upcoming sequel, Practical Magic 2.

During an appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, Sandra described Nicole as a "goddess" and revealed that she looked back at photos from the world premiere in late August and was shocked by her facial expression.

"I was looking at the photos of the London premiere and I'm like, 'I'm not a red carpet gal,'" she said, to which Amy exclaimed, "Are you out of your mind? You look better than ever; your red carpet is slaying!"

The Oscar-winning actress recalled, "I got on the red carpet and I was like, 'Okay, I've got this. I'm going to pretend, I'll work it.'"

However, when Warner Bros. staff asked her to approve shots for social media afterwards, she realised she had "stink face".

"I was like, 'Why do I have stink face?' I looked like I smelled something and I'm like, 'What happened? That's not what I was feeling,'" she insisted.

The Gravity star went on to joke that both she and Amy "don't belong on a red carpet", suggesting there should be a separate red carpet for comedy stars.

To make the "nightmare" worse, Sandra had to pose alongside red carpet "goddess" Nicole on the publicity tour.

"Nicole is a goddess. Can we just remove her from anything that we're in?" she quipped.

Practical Magic 2 will be released in cinemas later this week.