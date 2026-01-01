Chris Rock reveals the movie that inspired Misty Green

Chris Rock's Misty Green was inspired by Legally Blonde.

The 61-year-old star wrote and directed Misty Green, the new comedy-drama film that features Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick, and Chris has admitted to drawing inspiration from Legally Blonde, the 2001 comedy movie.

Chris told Variety: "I stole from a bunch of movies.

"The biggest was Legally Blonde. Reese Witherspoon is as funny in Legally Blonde as Jim Carrey is in Dumb and Dumber."

The new movie centres on Misty Green, an award-winning actress who is stuck in the throes of a fading career when she revisits her difficult past.

Chris also explained that the film is about Los Angeles and the city's "very wonky priorities".

He said: "The key is that she’s smart. If you only watched the trailer, you would think we’re gonna follow some ditzy girl, but when they make her smart, it elevates it to this whole other thing.

"So I knew Misty had to be great. You can’t just be a f***-up. And I didn’t have the money to do it, but I was really going for a Magnolia thing.

"The movie is about Misty Green, but a lot of it’s about L.A. L.A. has got very wonky priorities. There’s a real estate office on the same street as The Ivy on Robertson, and in the window, there are houses for $30-$40 million. In the window.

"But there’s a homeless guy sleeping right outside. The movie is about that crazy dichotomy."

Rosalind Eleazar plays Misty in the movie, and Chris has opened up about the casting process.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for his stand-up comedy - shared: "We had other people that I will never name in a million years. It’s a hard part to cast. Some of it was money. Some of it was because we shot in the summer, and people have vacations and s***.

"Also, there’s a little bit of nudity in the movie, but there was definitely more in the script. Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Anora, and you would still have a hard time casting that role today. People have their reasons, and nobody’s wrong.

"We just auditioned Rosalind. We were gonna do a Zoom, but she didn’t want to — she flew herself in from London, knowing good and well it would only be 40 minutes. She blew us away.

"She wasn’t famous, so we kept trying to figure out reasons to not cast her. Different actresses — a singer or two — were attached at different times. But she was just the best one, by a lot."