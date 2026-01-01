Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show set to end - report

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show is expected to come to an end in 2027.

Page Six reports that the next season of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be its last, citing an insider as revealing, "His contract is not getting extended."

The 24th season, which kicked off on Tuesday 8 September after its summer break, is scheduled to wrap up in May 2027.

Kimmel has been fronting the show since 2003, making him one of the longest-running network late-night hosts behind David Letterman and Johnny Carson.

The news of its reported demise comes on the heels of Rosie O'Donnell completing a successful four-night guest hosting run on his show that was a ratings success.

Kimmel was embroiled in a feud with President Trump last year after he quipped that First Lady Melania Trump "had a glow like an expectant widow", days before a third attempt on the president's life.

An infuriated Trump immediately called for ABC to fire him. But Page Six sources opine that new boss Josh D'Amaro won't be swayed by politics, rather, he has reportedly been offering veteran execs at the company early retirement packages as part of restructuring and cost-cutting across the company.

A spokesperson for ABC Entertainment countered that the outlet's report was "inaccurate" and that "any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative".

These are testing times in US late night TV. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was axed in May after 11 seasons.