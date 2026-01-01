Prince George of Wales starts high school at Eton College

Prince George has started his first day at Eton College, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, were with the 13-year-old when he arrived at his new school, with footage showing them smiling as they were greeted by the school's head teacher.

Prince George's first day coincided with the fourth anniversary of the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Fees at the all-boys boarding school, which was founded by King Henry VI in 1440, are about £65,000 ($88,000) a year.

Prince George, who is currently second in line to the throne, attended junior school at the Lambrook School near Windsor with his sister and younger brother.

Eton has long been the alma mater for many of the ?country's political leaders. Twenty British prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, went to the school, as did actors Hugh Laurie, Damian ?Lewis and Tom Hiddleston.

It retains many traditions. Pupils wear tailcoats, waistcoats and gowns, and teachers are referred to as "beaks".

Prince William was the first member of the royal family to attend Eton. King Charles went to Gordonstoun, the same private school ?on the north coast of Scotland that his father, Prince Philip, attended, which he reportedly hated.

Prince George's cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the children of Prince Harry and his wife Megan, are also due to start new schools in the UK this month, but it is not yet clear where they will go.