Gwyneth Paltrow felt 'shame' after ending Brad Pitt engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow has recalled how she felt "shame" after she ended her engagement to Brad Pitt.

The actress-entrepreneur and F1 actor were in a relationship from 1994 until 1997, with the pair getting engaged in December 1996.

During an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast on Tuesday, Gwyneth recalled how she met the Hollywood star on the set of the crime thriller Seven, which was released in 1995.

"I met him on set and like we had like kind of a love at first sight thing," she told co-hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco. "It was pretty awesome. It was really fun."

Yet, Gwyneth admitted being in a high-profile relationship was "overwhelming" at times.

"We were working all over different parts of the world," the 53-year-old continued. "There was an aspect of it that was very heady... I was very young and he was this beautiful movie star."

And the Oscar winner conceded she was "so bummed" when the pair broke up but insisted that Brad, 62, is a "great guy" and they are still friends.

"I think the press aspect and all that makes it feel larger than life in a way," she mused. "You have to carry this faux cultural importance piece, this extra burden and this extra, almost shame, that it didn't work out. So, it was hard."

Gwyneth was married to Coldplay's Chris Martin from 2003 until 2016, with the pair sharing children Apple, 22, and Moses, 20.

The Goop founder tied the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.