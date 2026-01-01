Sandra Bullock reflects on experiencing 'stress-induced' hair loss

Sandra Bullock has revealed that she has suffered from "stress-induced" hair loss in the past.

During a conversation with Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine published on Tuesday, the former Friends actress gushed over her pal's gorgeous "mane".

"Well, the only reason I don't look like a Chia Pet (pot plant) is because of your stuff," replied Sandra, referring to Jennifer's haircare line, LolaVie. "I've had two bouts of stress-induced hair loss, so I'm very lucky it came back. That's also thanks to my German grandmother. Full head of thick, crazy hair. I got those genes."

Sandra went on to joke that it now takes around "an hour and a half" to blow-dry her hair.

"Someone who looks like you do and has the hair you have, I don't understand. That's what tired looks like?" asked Jennifer, while the 62-year-old added: "I'm a little tired, a little burnt out, but I've never been so happy... My whole life is about my hair because it's out of control, but you (and your products) gave me new life."

The Oscar-winning actress didn't disclose exactly when she experienced hair loss. However, she has been open about her role in caring for longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died from ALS in August 2023.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sandra praised Jennifer, 57, for serving as one of her "protectors".

"I've been insanely private since I was a little kid. I drove my mother crazy. That's just inherently who I am. I love being in a safe group," she explained. "Nothing makes me happier than coming to your house and hanging with everybody, but then you have situations where people take your privacy and sell it. But I love telling stories, and it's our job to go out there and represent. And once I get out there, I have a blast."

Sandra is currently promoting Practical Magic 2, the sequel to 1998's Practical Magic.

The fantasy feature, co-starring Nicole Kidman, opens in theatres on Thursday.