John Mulaney to lead Get Smart cast

John Mulaney is in line to lead the cast of the upcoming movie reboot of Get Smart.

The 44-year-old comic is set to play the bright-but-incompetent Agent Maxwell Smart in Warner Bros.' take on the spy spoof, which is still in the very early stages.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't co-writer Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the screenplay, while producers include Andrew Lazar and Chuck Roven.

Mel Brooks and Buck Henry created the original Get Smart TV series in 1965, and it ran for 138 episodes until 1970, with Don Adams as Smart opposite Barbara Feldon as the capable Agent 99 and Edward Platt as Chief of the CONTROL agency.

Get Smart was then adapted for the big screen in 2008, with Peter Segal directing Steve Carrell in the title role alongside the likes of Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin and Terence Stamp.

John was most recently seen as the host of Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney in 2025 and he's preparing to kick of a run of nine comedy shows in January. His next movie role will be as Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins in David O. Russell's sports biopic Madden.

Meanwhile, John previously joked that a "star-studded intervention" helped to save his life.

The comedian sought treatment for alcoholism and cocaine addiction back in 2020, and John joked about his recovery in his Netflix comedy special, John Mulaney: Baby J.

The TV star - who has Malcolm, four, and Mei, 23 months, with wife Olivia Munn - said: "Let me just call this out now, I don't mean to be weird. It was a star-studded intervention. It was, like, a good group."

The former Saturday Night Live writer joked that he was flattered by the star-studded line-up for his intervention.

He quipped: "It was a good group. As mad as I was when I walked in there, I was like, this is a good line-up, this is really flattering in its own way.

"It was like a We Are the World of alternative comedians over the age of 40. All comedians. Yet no one said a funny thing the entire night."

The Bear actor previously joked about how his wealth is helping to support Olivia's family.

During an appearance on the Working It Out podcast, John quipped: "So Olivia has a large ... she’s Vietnamese and she has a large Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, of which I am one of the significant financial contributors.

"For the first 39 years of my life, I supported I think zero Vietnamese people. Probably none. And now I have 10 on the books, a couple take Zelle."

John joked that he's in no doubt about how Olivia's family feel about his wealth.

He said: "How refreshing, by the way, to be in a goddamn white family and never talk about money at all? [Olivia’s relatives] go, ‘How much money do you have?’ I tell them, they love it. They couldn’t like it more."