Andrew Garfield not worried about Robin Hood 'chaos' with The Uprising

Andrew Garfield isn't worried about the "chaos" and confusion surrounding The Uprising's links to Robin Hood.

Last month, the period action drama seemed to have been retitled The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood, but it was later clarified that the subtitle was a tagline, and while the actor - who plays grieving farmer Ploughman - insisted he didn't pay much attention to the marketing "kerfuffle", he just focuses on his work and welcomes whatever reason people have for going to see his movies in the cinema.

Referencing how the promo photos for his and Florence Pugh's movie We Live In Time caused a sensation because of a "deranged-looking" carousel horse, Andrew told The Hollywood Reporter: "I make the films I want to make, with the themes and the soul that I want to put into the world, and whatever gets people to see them gets people to see them.

"We’re in a time of chaos. The world has no centre right now. Pattern recognition is impossible because everything is full of randomness, so there’s no formula to getting people to see a film.

"There’s everything we can do when we believe in the story we’re telling, and then there’s everything we can do to make sure that people are aware of it. And however that happens — whether it’s me eating chicken wings with hot sauce, or people talking about Robin Hood or a deranged horse — I just really believe in this film.

"Whatever gets people to see it in a communal experience, like they’ve been doing all summer with other movies — that’s my hope, my dream and my prayer. So bring on the deranged horse."

The film is set during the Peasants' Revolt of the 1380s, and Andrew thinks the allusions to Robin Hood were appropriate for the story.

He said: "The Robin Hood aspect is more of an emergent energy and archetype within our story. It’s an archetype and a folk hero that predates the Peasants’ Revolt, but it’s a figure that starts to emerge from the unconscious and the ground during periods of time when common folk are feeling disempowered, abused, violated and separated from the dignity of living their own lives. There is this archetypal energy that starts to rise up, and I love that arc.

"I love the archetypes of the Green Man and Robin Hood and how they connect with the Ploughman and the other people who are struggling and realising that the system is not in their favour.

"In fact, it’s against them and the dignity of their souls. Their outlaw energy then comes from creating and connecting and finding belonging. Whether or not they’re being given permission from on high, that belonging is an inherent birthright, a belonging to this earth, which those archetypes signify and symbolise."