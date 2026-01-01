Ryan Reynolds saved huge Mayday scene with one phone call

Ryan Reynolds was able to call on one of the "disgusting side effects of fame" to save a scene in Mayday.

The 49-year-old actor - who plays an American pilot downed in Russia in the 1980s Cold War action comedy - stepped in to make a call after a "massive" May Day parade scene featuring 1,000 extras and 1,000 crew members, as well as a dozen Soviet tanks and a custom-built nuclear launch vehicle, due to be shot in Budapest's Heroes' Square was cancelled.

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were thrilled when Ryan agreed to call the mayor of Budapest to urge a rethink.

Jonathan told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s like the 500-pound elephant when we need him. Everyone takes his call.”

Ryan laughed: “One of the obscene luxuries and disgusting side effects of fame is that you can get people on the phone that you otherwise couldn’t. I can take advantage of that, as long as I’m fighting for the side of good.”

The decision was changed and the scene - which featured Heroes' Square as a double for Moscow's Red Square - was able to be filmed.

Because the filmmakers work as a duo, they believe they have to be "more prepared" than directors working alone because they have to be on the same page.

John said: “We’re very conversational when we’re writing our dialogue. We’re even putting in the voices of Ryan and Kenneth [Brannagh] as we’re writing.

“You have to come into it more prepared than a singular director, so that there isn’t too much daylight between us when we’re talking to our actors and our crew."

And both Ryan and his co-star Sir Kenneth Brannagh were impressed with their levels of detail.

Ryan said: “They’d really crafted a complete tale, a truly complete story."

Kenneth added in an email: "Their preparation was exemplary. They had answers for every question but were also open to the new idea, but always, always stuck to their vision.”

The Deadpool actor did as many of his own stunts as he could himself in Mayday and even had his arm set on fire during a screen test.

Jonathan said: “We had to goop up his arm and light his arm on fire. We’re standing there with his arm burning — a very surreal moment."

But ultimately, the film's insurers wouldn't allow the gag and it was created on screen with visual effects instead.

The Game Night filmmakers are next working on a script for a Star Trek movie, with an eye to direct, and noted it is darker than any of their previous work.

John said: “We’re sort of exploring themes of corruption in this film."

Jonathan added: "Without being cynical, without it going against what Gene Roddenberry’s vision for Star Trek was all about, which was a utopian future.

“Some of the sort of institutions of Star Trek might not be entirely pure."