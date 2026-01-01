Connor Storrie joins Billie Eilish and Carey Mulligan in The Bell Jar

Connor Storrie has joined the cast of the upcoming movie adaptation of The Bell Jar.

Officials at Focus Features, the film's distributor, have confirmed the cast for the film, which will star two-time Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish in the role of Sylvia Plath's protagonist, Esther Greenwood.

The Heated Rivalry breakout will co-star as Marco, whom Esther is set up with on a horrifying blind date, Variety reports.

Eilish and Storrie will star alongside Danielle Deadwyler as Dr Nolan, Esther's psychiatrist; Ike Barinholtz as Lenny, a wealthy NYC radio host; Dylan Hawco as Buddy Willard; Lili Taylor as magazine editor Jay Cee; Ella Beatty as Joan; and Maggie Kuntz as Doreen.

As previously announced, Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan plays Esther's mother, Mrs Greenwood.

Eilish makes her film acting debut in Plath's semi-autobiographical story, which follows an aspiring young writer who lands a magazine internship in New York City and chronicles her struggles with ambition, identity and mental health amid the stifling societal expectations for women in the 1950s.

Production has wrapped on the film, which Sarah Polley directed from her own adapted screenplay.

A release date for The Bell Jar is yet to be announced.

Plath's only novel, published in the 1960s, was previously adapted for the screen in 1979. Other attempts have gone into development over the years, with the likes of Julia Stiles and Dakota Fanning set to play Esther, but they never came to fruition.