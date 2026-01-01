Murray Bartlett was excited to play unrecognisable character in The Death of Robin Hood

Murray Bartlett was thrilled by the prospect of being unrecognisable in The Death of Robin Hood.

The White Lotus actor stars in Michael Sarnoski's film as The Leper, who lives at the secluded priory where Robin Hood seeks treatment after being gravely injured.

Most viewers will not recognise Bartlett in the role, because his entire face and body are covered except for his eyes.

During an interview with Cover Media, Sarnoski revealed that he thought the character would be "a hard sell" for any actor, but the Australian star was immediately intrigued by the prospect of being unrecognisable on-screen.

"Aaron Ryder, our producer, he had worked with him previously, and so he called him first and was like, 'Hey, we're gonna send you a script for this role and just heads up like you're not gonna see your face at all and no one's gonna have any idea it's you,'" the writer-director recalled. "He was like, 'Cool, that sounds fun.'"

"I think it just takes a certain type of actor who has just like no ego and is just excited for the craft and wants to explore something kind of weird," he continued. "It's a hard sell to be like, 'Hey, you're gonna have to spend four hours in the make-up chair and go to these difficult locations and maybe no one's gonna have any idea that it's you.' But like, I don't know, he was just excited by that."

The Pig director went on to praise The Last of Us actor for bringing so much "weight and emotion" to his character despite being concealed by layers of prosthetics and clothing.

The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, is in cinemas now.