Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin has filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli, just over a year after they separated.

The Full House actress and fashion designer announced their separation in October 2025, and she has finally taken steps to make the split legally binding.

According to TMZ, the 62-year-old filed for divorce on 4 September, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the court documents, Loughlin listed the date of separation as 25 August 2025 and stated that they signed a prenup before they tied the knot in November 1997. They amended the agreement in 2015.

The couple, who share daughters Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26, have already offloaded their joint Hidden Hills mansion, which sold for $12.65 million (£9.3 million) in November last year.

Loughlin stated in the filing that she and Giannulli will figure out support at a later date.

Their separation became public in October 2025, when Loughlin's representative said in a statement, "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time."

The exes were famously embroiled in the 2019 college admissions scandal. They ultimately pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 (£370,000) in bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC) as members of the rowing team, even though neither of them had played the sport.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, and Loughlin to two months. She was released in December 2020, while the designer was released to home confinement in April 2021.

Earlier this month, the When Calls the Heart actress returned to Instagram for the first time since the scandal broke seven years ago. Her reel featured cameos from her Full House co-stars John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Dave Coulier, among others.