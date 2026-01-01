Ben and Casey Affleck mourning loss of father Timothy Byers Affleck

Ben and Casey Affleck's father, Timothy 'Tim' Byers Affleck, died earlier this year.

During a press conference for his movie Company at the 2026 Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday, Casey announced the sad news.

"It's dedicated to my parents because I lost both my mom and my dad this year, and they were very important to me," the Manchester by the Sea actor said, according to Page Six. "I really wanted to show this movie to them, and I didn't get to. I think they would have liked it."

It's unclear when Tim died.

Representatives for Casey and Ben have not yet disclosed any further information.

Later on Tuesday evening, Casey walked the red carpet at the Company premiere alongside his older sibling Ben, his 22-year-old son Indiana and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan. Stars of the Gothic mystery film, including Nick Nolte and Scoot McNairy, were also present.

In July, the brothers announced that their mother, Christopher Anne 'Chris' Boldt, had passed away the previous month at the age of 83 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tim and Chris divorced in the mid-1980s. The former couple had two sons, Ben, 54, and Casey, 51, and five grandchildren.

Previously, the Argo actor opened up about his father's struggles with alcoholism.

In a 2020 interview with People, Ben revealed that Tim had been sober for three decades.

"My father didn't get sober until I was 19, and so I know how important those years are, and they are all the more critical for me. I also see my dad's life for what it is, which is the guy who tried his best, who dealt with addiction and then overcame it," he told the outlet at the time. "My father was definitely a low-bottom alcoholic, and yet for 30 years, he hasn't had a drink. And now, I take that as the principal lesson and legacy of his life - is that he dramatically improved it."