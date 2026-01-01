Busy Philipps shares health update six months after having brain tumour removed

Busy Philipps has given her fans a positive health update six months after having her brain tumour removed.

The former Dawson's Creek star underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday, just over six months after undergoing brain surgery, and shared a positive update with her fans afterwards.

She captioned her video, "6 month MRI done! NO signs of tumor progression! but apparently a clear sign of sinus infection!! well...i guess i'll take it (sic)!"

In the clip, the 47-year-old took off her glasses and showed fans her irritated left eye before recapping her history of sinus issues.

"If you are somebody who's followed me for a really long time, you know those sinuses, honey. They have been out to get me since day one. So I'm going to the sinus doctor tomorrow morning. See what we've got to do," she told viewers, pointing out that she had sinus surgery in 2018.

Finding the silver lining, the actress said with a laugh, "But no tumour, so I guess I'll take a sinus infection over a brain tumour any day."

In late August, the Cougar Town star went public with her health battle. She revealed to People that the lesion on her brain was discovered during an elective full-body Prenuvo scan in February, and she was ultimately diagnosed with a grade 2 oligodendroglioma, a rare, slow-growing tumour.

The 2.6-centimetre mass was removed during a five-hour operation on 2 March, but things took a turn when, one month into her recovery, she contracted a staph infection and needed a second surgery to clear it.

Busy told the outlet that she felt "grateful" to be alive and described herself as "the luckiest girl in the world".