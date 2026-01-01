Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences

Actor Noel Clarke has been charged with several sexual offences.

The former Doctor Who star faces two charges of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure.

On Wednesday, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) officials announced that they had authorised London's Metropolitan Police to charge 50-year-old Clarke.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court and that it is in the public interest to do so," read a statement from the CPS.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2016 and relate to five women.

"The women connected to these charges continue to receive support from specially trained officers," confirmed Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, whose team is leading the investigation.

"We urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact police. The information you provide will be dealt with in the utmost sensitivity and we have trained investigators on hand to support you."

The charges came as a result of an investigation which was carried out by detectives in 2025.

A man, in his 40s at the time, was first arrested in connection with the investigation on 25 September last year.

After a file of evidence was submitted by detectives to the CPS, the organisation authorised the charges.

Clarke, who received critical acclaim for writing and starring in the 2006 crime drama Kidulthood, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 21 October.