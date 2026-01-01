Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Lee announces engagement

Brandon Thomas Lee is engaged.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's older son proposed to his girlfriend, Katarina Demetriades, late last month during a trip to Indonesia, People magazine reports.

Per the outlet, the two grew up in Los Angeles and were friends for years before they began dating in 2025. They now live in New York and plan to marry in late 2027.

Brandon is an Emmy-nominated producer and CEO at And Her Son's Productions. He produced the Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story about his mother and executive produced The Last Showgirl, which starred Anderson.

He is also a co-founder of the skincare brand Sonsie.

Anderson and Lee became parents a year after they married with the arrival of Brandon in 1996. Their second son, Dylan Jagger Lee, 28, followed in 1997.

The Baywatch actor and the Mötley Crüe drummer divorced in 1998 after three years of marriage. Lee served six months in jail for spousal abuse.

The pair reunited at Dylan's wedding earlier this year to interior designer Paula Bruss in Saint-Tropez, France.

Anderson told Vogue that watching her younger son get married was an "emotional moment" for her. She shared, "Tears are catching me off guard at times, happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, 'As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.'"