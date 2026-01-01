Stalking suspect arrested outside Kris Jenner's LA home

A suspect who has been accused of stalking Kris Jenner has reportedly been arrested.

The incident happened near the Los Angeles home of the reality TV icon.

According to NBC4 Los Angeles, 25-year-old Zenwilliam Robson was detained Monday evening by a security guard.

Robson was said to have been caught before he was able to reach the star's property, which is located in the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the news outlet, security personnel told authorities that he'd attempted to contact the Kardashians matriarch on multiple occasions in the past.

Robson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of stalking by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and later charged with one count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property.

It's unclear if Jenner was home at the time.

Stalkers are part of life when it comes to Jenner and her famous daughters. Skims founder Kim Kardashian has requested multiple restraining orders over the years.

Kendall Jenner obtained restraining orders against separate individuals in 2018 and 2021. In the latter case, she was granted a temporary order after a man allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles home several times, sent her unsolicited gifts and attempted to scale a fence at her residence.