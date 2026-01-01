Emmys names Zendaya, David Harbour and more as presenters

The Emmys has announced a host of stars known for their film and TV roles to present at the 78th annual Emmy Awards on Monday.

Zendaya, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Amy Poehler and Jon Hamm are among the presenters that the Television Academy named on Wednesday.

The list also includes Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd, stars of the classic 1976 series Charlie's Angels, who are likely reuniting to mark the show's 50th anniversary, Deadline reports. Jackson and Smith were part of the original trio alongside the late Farrah Fawcett, with Ladd succeeding Fawcett after Season 1.

Another reunion will be Buffy the Vampire Slayer-themed as stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz get together ahead of the show's 30th anniversary this coming March.

Other stars set to appear onstage during the ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles include Odessa A'zion, Macaulay Culkin, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Julianna Margulies, Keke Palmer and Amanda Peet.

The longtime star of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay, is set to host the awards ceremony celebrating the best in television.

The first woman to host the awards ceremony in 15 years, Hargitay told The Hollywood Reporter, "Humour and laughter are deep, vital, indispensable parts of who I am, and I feel very lucky that I have this opportunity to bring all of myself to the party."

Leading the Emmy nominations ahead of Monday's ceremony is HBO Max's The Pitt, with 25 nominations, followed by Hacks with 24 nominations and Apple TV+'s Widow's Bay with 19.