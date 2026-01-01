Ellen Burstyn weeps as Place to Be scores six-minute ovation in Venice

Ellen Burstyn cried as Place to Be was received at the Venice Film Festival with a six-minute standing ovation.

The 93-year-old acting icon wiped away her tears and hugged her co-stars Taika Waititi, Pamela Anderson and Murray Bartlett while the crowd cheered, Variety reports.

Burstyn made an emotional performance in Kornél Mundruczó's heartfelt drama as an elderly woman who goes on cross-country journey to return a lost pigeon to its owner.

After the applause stopped, Burstyn shouted "thank you!" as she and Waititi, whose unlikely friendship anchors the road-trip adventure, blew kisses to the audience.

Anderson and Bartlett, who play the children of Burstyn's character, also looked moved as they took in the reception for the premiere of Place to Be.

Festivalgoers thronged the red carpet before the afternoon premiere, and paparazzi could be heard shouting for Anderson before the screening began. Burstyn entered the venue using a walker after suffering a recent fall.

Burstyn is having a big moment at this year's Venice Festival. The Oscar-winning actor of Exorcist and Requiem for a Dream was honoured with the festival's Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

In addition to Place to Be, Burstyn also starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal's Marilyn Monroe-inspired short film Flesh Impact, which premiered earlier this week.