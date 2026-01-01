Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress unveiled a verified account on the social media platform, opting for the handle of @jlaw.

In the description, Jennifer joked, "jenniferlawrence was taken."

The Silver Linings Playbook star has not yet posted to the grid but has already racked up over 455,000 followers.

Jennifer will next be seen onscreen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 36-year-old reprises her role as Katniss Everdeen in the project, a prequel to The Hunger Games franchise. The film is set to be released in November.

She is also in post-production on What Happens at Night, a Gothic psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese and co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Harris.

Previously, Jennifer ruled out the idea of joining social media.

"I will never get Twitter (now known as X)," she said during an appearance on BBC 1 Radio in November 2024. "I'm not very good on (the) phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me."

The mother-of-two went on to describe social media as a "weird enigma".

"It's fine, I respect that, but no, I'll never get a Twitter," the Winter's Bone star asserted. "If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not."