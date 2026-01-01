Ruby Rose claims Noel Clarke 'preyed on' woman on set of their 2021 movie

Ruby Rose has claimed her co-star Noel Clarke "preyed on" a woman while making their 2021 movie SAS: Rise of the Black Swan.

On Wednesday, England's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that the former Doctor Who actor had been charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposure.

After the charges made headlines, Orange Is the New Black star Rose made separate allegations about Clarke on Threads, claiming that she reported the actor to production over his alleged behaviour when they filmed the movie in 2020.

"Noel Clarke has been charged. Years ago he preyed on a woman who worked on our SAS film. I reported him. No one cared. I was told not to get involved. Nobody followed up. So many came forward, finally some justice," Rose wrote, without offering further details.

In the conspiracy thriller, also known as SAS: Red Notice, Rose played the lead character Grace Lewis alongside Clarke as Major Bisset. The film also starred Andy Serkis, Tom Hopper, Hannah John-Kamen and Sam Heughan.

Clarke, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on 21 October for a hearing on the charges, which relate to incidents that allegedly took place between 2007 and 2016.

The charges come just over a year after the Kidulthood actor lost his libel case against The Guardian newspaper. He sued over a series of articles published in 2021 and 2022 in which more than 20 women accused him of sexual harassment, bullying and inappropriate behaviour.

He is not the first celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct by Rose this year.

In April, the Australian actress accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010, prompting an investigation by local police.

At the time, a representative for the Firework singer called the allegations "categorically false" and "dangerous reckless lies".