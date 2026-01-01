Alanis Morissette recording duet with Martin Short for Christmas album

Alanis Morissette is set to record a duet with Martin Short for her debut Christmas album.

During an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the You Oughta Know hitmaker revealed that she is putting together an album of her favourite festive songs.

"Every Christmas over the last few years, we've done sort of one song," she began. "I love singing these songs. I wrote a couple of new songs, and we just made a record."

Alanis went on to share that the "labour of Christmas love" will include original tracks titled To an Empathic Christmas Time and Christmas on the Dance Floor, as well as traditional songs like What Child Is This? and Little Drummer Boy.

In addition, the Ironic singer teased a special duet with comedy icon and fellow Canadian Martin.

"There's a Judy Garland song that Martin Short and I are going to do," the 52-year-old stated, without disclosing the title of the track.

A release date for the holiday album has not been announced yet. In 2023, the star dropped a four-song EP titled Last Christmas.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Alanis opened up about her upcoming Butterfly with a Machete residency, which is set to kick off in Los Angeles in November.

"The whole show is about me grappling with the too muchness and telling stories," she explained.

Alanis released her tenth studio album, The Storm Before the Calm, in 2022.