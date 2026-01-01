Paul Walker's brother won't be involved in final Fast & Furious movie

Paul Walker's brother Cody does not want to be involved in the 11th and final instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

After the actor died in a car accident in 2013, Cody and Caleb Walker stood in for their late brother to help complete filming on Furious 7, which concluded with his character Brian driving off to start a new life with his family.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cody explained that Furious 7 gave Brian the perfect send-off and he wouldn't want to ruin that by bringing the character back in the 11th movie.

"I would not be interested in doing that again. I love the way his character exited the franchise. They didn't kill him off, they didn't do something cheesy like that. It's beautiful, (Brian) is off raising his kids," he said.

Cody noted that the decision ultimately lay with Paul's 27-year-old daughter Meadow, who is good friends with Fast & Furious star and creative force Vin Diesel.

"If they want to do that, if Meadow would like to see that, they don't need me or Caleb," he continued. "AI was not a thing back in 2014, so they could do that. There's years of footage that was never used from these other Fast films. They're the best in the business, they can figure that out."

Since Furious 7, the subsequent movies have referenced Brian without showing the character on-screen.

However, Diesel revealed at Fuel Fest, a car event organised by Cody, in 2025 that he wanted Brian to return for the final chapter.

Cody, who stood next to Diesel at the time, told the outlet that he doesn't know what to expect from Fast Forever, which is expected in cinemas in March 2028.

"The guy (Diesel) is incredible, he's extremely gifted, he takes this very seriously, and there's a mountain on Vin's shoulders. He wants this to be the best one and as good as it can be because it's the final (one)," he added.