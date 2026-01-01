South Park creators take 'full responsibility' for delays with Kendrick Lamar collaboration

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have accepted "full responsibility" for the ongoing delays with their Kendrick Lamar collaboration.

Parker and Stone issued an apology to The Ankler on Wednesday in response to a report about the years-long delays to the musical comedy, which has the working title Whitney Springs.

The project, which was first announced in 2022, was originally scheduled to premiere in July 2025. However, the date was subsequently pushed back to March 2026, and late last year, it was removed from Paramount's schedule completely.

"We take full responsibility for the schedule delay of this movie," Parker and Stone said in a statement to The Ankler. "We apologize to our partners at pgLang and Paramount, and we appreciate their patience. South Park and life's circumstances have gotten in the way, but we still believe in the project."

Whitney Springs is listed as "in production" on IMDb. The film, directed by Parker, is being produced by the duo alongside Not Like Us rapper Lamar and his producing partner Dave Free for their pgLang company. Lamar has also written original music for the film.

According to The Ankler, the story revolves around a historical slave plantation museum in the Midwest and follows a young Black reenactor who clashes with the town's racist mayor, played by Parker.

The project was highlighted at Paramount's CinemaCon presentation in 2024, with then-CEO Brian Robbins describing it as "one of the funniest and most original scripts we've ever read" and revealing it would begin filming that summer. At this year's CinemaCon, it was not mentioned at all.

Parker and Stone, who have been making South Park since 1997, have not directed and produced a feature film since 2004's Team America: World Police.