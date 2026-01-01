Asa Germann lands angelic role in X-Men revival - report

The X-Men revival has reportedly found its Angel - in Scream 7 star Asa Germann.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old actor originally auditioned for the role of Cyclops in the hotly-anticipated remake.

However, while Kit Connor landed the part Asa had gone for, the studio bosses were apparently so impressed with the screen star that they offered him the role of Warren Worthington III, aka Angel.

Angel was first introduced in the first issue of the X-Men comic, released back in 1963, with his name thanks to the feathered wings he had on his back, enabling him to fly.

In a future issue of the comic, Angel was maimed by the villainous Apocalypse - with his feathered wings replaced with metal ones that could shoot projectiles.

The upcoming remake will be the third time Angel has appeared on screen.

The character was played by Ben Foster in 2006 movie X-Men: The Last Stand, while Ben Hardy took on the role for X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel declined to comment when approached regarding their Asa casting story.

If the report is true, Asa will be joining a star-studded cast, including Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor Xavier, Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is the most recent person to be confirmed for the upcoming film, with her role as Jean Grey unveiled at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, earlier this year.

It came after she took on the role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with her on-screen alter ego kept so under wraps that the character name wasn’t even listed in the movie credits.

Speaking about being able to be open about playing Jean Grey, Sadie told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s good. It’s a big relief. You live with a little secret for so long that, now that it’s out and a lot of people are going to see this movie, I kind of forgot that was a part of the process - that people watch it. Which, obviously. But it’s just been in my own little inner circle for so long, so to spread out into the world, it’s surreal.”