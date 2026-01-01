Oasis directors had to 'earn trust' with the Gallagher brothers

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger director Dylan Southern has admitted they had to “earn trust” with Liam and Noel Gallagher while shooting the documentary.

The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, follows the formerly estranged brothers reuniting for their massive Oasis Live ’25 tour, and features the first joint interview with the siblings in 20 years.

But in an interview with Far Out magazine, Dylan - who directed the documentary alongside Will Lovelace - said they had to prove themselves with the Mancunian siblings before they agreed to the joint chat.

He said: “We had hoped for that [the joint interview] from the very beginning, but when you’re making a documentary, you have to earn trust.“You know, we promised them we would shoot the rehearsals, and you won’t see us. And we delivered on that. And so, it’s bit by bit.”

While he acknowledged that the interview with both Noel and Liam was something they “really wanted, and really needed”, they had to “tread lightly and to the point where they’re comfortable with it”.

When they managed to eventually pull it off, Dylan admitted it was “amazing”, and he’s keen to see what fans make of it too.

He added: “I think people are really going to buzz off seeing them sitting down together and seeing how at ease with each other they are.

“[You’ll] see them reminiscing and joking but also saying things that you might not have expected them to say.”

The brothers have been doing the promo rounds ahead of the official release of the documentary.

And at the UK premiere of the film, Noel showed his typical dry deadpan style as he was asked to sum up the entire film in a single word - to which he replied: “Expensive”.

The Oasis Live ’25 tour raked in a colossal $405.4 million - and the new film looks set to send the Gallagher money machine into overdrive all over again.

The Gallaghers got an eight-minute standing ovation for the film - which has been produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight - during its premiere at Venice Film Festival.