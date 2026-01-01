Jimmy Kimmel imparts Emmy-hosting advice to Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay has been dished up some advice on hosting the Emmys by Jimmy Kimmel.

Hargitay is gearing up to host the Primetime Emmys on Monday next week, and three-time host Kimmel was keen to dispense some words of wisdom.

Hargitay sat down with Kimmel on Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her documentary, My Mom Jayne, for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary at the Creative Emmys last weekend.

After revealing she had been in "utter shock" after being asked to host the big event, Hargitay shared that she initially got advice on hosting from Kimmel's wife Molly, who has served as a producer and writer for the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Oscars when Kimmel hosted.

Kimmel then imparted his own tips about the importance of knowing how to pronounce everyone's names.

He held up cards bearing the names of nominees, including Ayo Edebiri, who's nominated in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for The Bear; followed by Lucia Aniello, nominated for directing Hacks; and Rhea Seehorn, tipped for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pluribus.

Hargitay aced them all.

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, 14 September at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.