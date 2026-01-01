Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on Shailene Woodley split

Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on his split from fiancée, Shailene Woodley.

The pair started dating in 2020, and broke off their engagement in 2022. Neither of them has publicly disclosed what was behind their split.

"I date Shailene, I propose, and she says yes," Rodgers, 42, said on the Not Just Football podcast.

"She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision, she could have said no. But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married like, 'I got to go f**k this guy.' "

He continued, "'Cause her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but in actuality she told me that and took off the ring by March. I proposed in December, took off the ring by March, and we had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened, and there wasn't even a relationship in '22 to break off. She literally told me I don't want to be with you."

He added, "There's just a lot of narratives out there that are just not true, and they portray things a certain way because they can get away with it. No one knows what they're doing."

Woodley, 32, has only ever alluded to what happened in their relationship. "I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right. But it was beautiful," she said in 2022. "Empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone," she said.

"I felt like I lost my soul, myself, my happiness, my joy," she said of a "really awful, traumatic thing" in 2022. "I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment."