Prince Harry to return to US for major appearance

Prince Harry is set to return to the US for a major appearance.

Just weeks after he moved back to England with wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, the Duke of Sussex has announced he will appear at Bill and Hillary Clinton's Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York on September 22 and 23.

The Clinton Global Initiative was founded by Bill Clinton in 2005, and is part of the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. This will be his second appearance at the event, after previously taking part in 2024.

Held during United Nations General Assembly week, the theme of the meeting is "How Do We Get It Right?" and will focus on issues including artificial intelligence, climate and energy resilience, democracy, humanitarian response, economic opportunity and health.

The news comes amid renewed debate over Harry and Meghan's public profile. After guidance was released from King Charles III stating that "it is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family." The letter added that "the charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity," and the couple's position was "akin to private citizens."

The couple hit back, with a source telling People, "They are public figures. Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, 'private' life is sadly not realistic."