Pierce Brosnan gives verdict on new James Bond actor

Pierce Brosnan is convinced a relatively unknown actor will be cast as the next James Bond.

The 73-year-old screen star - who played 007 in four films between 1995 and 2002 - has weighed in on the hunt for the next 007 as bosses at the Amazon MGM Studio prepare to announce their decision on who will take over the role following the departure of Daniel Craig.

Brosnan is adamant there is plenty of talent to choose from and he's convinced the final pick won't be a familiar face. He told The Times newspaper: "I’m just a member of the audience now awaiting the next Bond and wishing him well.

"There are lots of good hats in the ring. Lots of great actors. I see it. I follow it. They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about."

When asked who he would pick as the next Bond, the actor replied: "I wouldn’t pick anyone. My wife told me not to say anything and I’ve said too much.

"Because once I say something it goes [everywhere] and I get hanged."

Actors rumoured to be in the running for the coveted role include Jack Lowden, Harris Dickinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner.

Gary Oldman recently suggested the role has already been cast and the job has gone to his Slow Horses co-star Lowden.

Speaking to Canada's The Morning Show, Gary said: “It’s been rumoured that [Jack's] on the shortlist. We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

If Jack does land the coveted role in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film, he could find himself sharing the screen with his wife, Saoirse Ronan.

The Bad Apples actress has expressed her interest in playing a Bond villain a number of times.

She told Empire magazine last month: "I want to go dark. "I said that I wanted to be a Bond villain and I’m dead serious.

"I think it would be really interesting, having a young female villain.

"Especially for girls and women, to see someone who can just take all that pent-up anger and direct it somewhere, there’s something interesting in that dramatically. So I would love to do more of that."