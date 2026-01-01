Destin Daniel Cretton to work on Hawaii Five-O movie

A Hawaii Five-O movie is in the works at Paramount Pictures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is to develop the project and will direct, while Bad Boys for Life scriptwriter Chris Bremner will team up with Jackie's Noah Oppenheim to pen a script, Deadline reports.

Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady put together the package with the estate of original series creator Leonard Freeman. Casady will serve as producer and approached Paramount first because the original series and remake were made at CBS.

The studio has yet to close the deal and offered no comment to Deadline.

The original Hawaii Five-O series ran from 1968 until 1980 and starred Jack Lord as no-nonsense lawman Steve McGarrett.

Alex O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park starred in a remake, which ran from 2010 until 2020.

Director Cretton is a man in demand at the moment, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal recently admitted she hopes the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker will work on more movies in the franchise.

Speaking to SFX magazine, Pascal said: "Destin has really blown all our minds, and we hope that he will continue to make Spider-Man movies with us.

"The thing about Destin is he's an incredibly gifted action director, but there is not one thing in this movie that doesn't come from emotion and heart and character.

"As much as we loved working with Jon [Watts], and he made a certain kind of movie, Destin has made something really special too."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins with the world having forgotten that Peter Parker/Spider-Man exists following the events of the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Pascal explained that film bosses gave themselves the "really hard challenge" of putting greater emphasis on the superhero rather than the human behind the mask.

She said: "The thing that we wanted to do in this story is take him back to where he always is in the comics.

"Because in most of the Spider-Man movies - the ones that came before the Tom Holland ones - no one knows his identity. They're always about being Peter or being Spider-Man, and in almost every story he decided to give up being Spider-Man so that he can have the life that Peter Parker really wants.

"So we tried to do the opposite here and give ourselves a really hard challenge, which was for Peter to be losing his humanity and choosing only to be Spider-Man - and then realising that's not possible."