Paul Greengrass excited for next Bourne movie

Paul Greengrass "can't wait" to see the next Bourne film and is "very happy" to be on the sidelines this time around.

The 71-year-old filmmaker directed the last three movies in the franchise, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Legacy, and Jason Bourne, and while there's a sixth installment in the works, Paul is content just to be a viewer and is looking forward to seeing what director Edward Berger brings to the saga.

Asked if he's happy to be a spectator in the franchise going forward, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m very happy. I’m really excited to see the new one. Ed Berger is doing it, and it’ll be fantastic. It’s a great franchise with a great character, and I can’t wait to see the next one."

Paul's Bourne movies have often been cited as influential in the action genre, and while the Uprising filmmaker doesn't feel "ownership" of their style, he's always proud of his work.

He said: "In terms of style, I don’t feel ownership, but I feel ownership of my films, if I can put it like that. You try to make films the best you can and as true to yourself as you can, but you’ve got to keep on doing your own thing. Not every film works, that’s just the nature of it. But you give every single one 110 percent.

"The Uprising always felt very special to me as we were making it. Andrew is absolutely magnificent in it, and it’s got great spectacle and scale. If you like the movies I’ve made in the past, you’ll like this one because you can understand why I would’ve made it and why it looks like it does."

In July, Matt Damon revealed he is "all in" about playing CIA assassin Jason Bourne once again.

He said on The Dan Patrick Show: “It looks really good, and I’m very hopeful that it will happen. If we really feel like we’ve got a shot at doing something great, I’m all in. I love that character. It’s been an incredible part of my life. I’d love to do it again.”

The Odyssey star first played Bourne in 2002’s The Bourne Identity and followed it up with The Bourne Supremacy in 2004, The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007 and Jason Bourne in 2016.

He notably was not involved in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, which starred Jeremy Renner.

Earlier this year, he revealed he was interested in reprising the role.

Matt told Parade: “We're always looking to try to get another one of those because we loved it, everyone who worked on them. So there's always some attempt going on to write, to come up with a new story. So if you have anything, let us know."