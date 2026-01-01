Pierce Brosnan dismisses Tom Hardy MobLand feud rumours as 'storm in a teacup'

Pierce Brosnan has insisted the rumours about Tom Hardy's behaviour on the set of MobLand were "a storm in a teacup".

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Peaky Blinders actor clashed with producers while making the second series of the crime drama and his future on the show was in doubt.

Hardy reportedly had tension with showrunner Jez Butterworth, with his alleged "chronic lateness to set" being a particular issue.

Addressing the reports at the world premiere of MobLand season two on Thursday, Hardy's co-star Brosnan dismissed them as an overreaction.

"Oh my God, it was a storm in a teacup, really," he told the Press Association. "I love the dude. I love Tom Hardy. I'm a massive fan of the man's work. Truly. We are rock solid as a company, as a family."

"Everyone shows up for work, and everybody's just there on the spot. It moves very fast so it's not like we go out and socialise and go to the pub or anything like that," he continued. "Everyone goes home to their families and before you know it, you've done 10 episodes."

Hardy reunited with his co-stars Brosnan and Helen Mirren on the red carpet in London's Leicester Square ahead of the second season's launch on Paramount+ on 18 September.

Speaking to the outlet, the Mad Max: Fury Road star said it was "a privilege" to work with Brosnan and Mirren.

"Taking it away as a person, just watching people enjoy themselves and watching a good team work together and having fun," he shared. "That exists in the MobLand tribe, and Dame Helen and Pierce are of that family, so in that respect, not only just to be a part of it, but to watch and observe them still enjoying themselves and pushing the envelope is brilliant."

After months of speculation about his future with the show, Hardy was confirmed to return for MobLand season three earlier this month.