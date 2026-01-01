Sandra Bullock remembers 'nothing' about Oscar win

Sandra Bullock has revealed she remembers "nothing" about the night she won an Oscar.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark on Thursday, the star reflected upon being named Best Actress at the 2010 Academy Awards for her role in The Blind Side.

"Nothing!" Bullock replied to host Mark Consuelos when asked what she remembered most about the special evening.

Co-host Kelly Ripa stepped in to agree with the actress.

"Nobody does," she quipped in support.

Bullock then shed some light on her situation at the time, as she revealed she had secretly adopted her son Louis just weeks earlier.

"Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep. I was hiding a newborn," the 62-year-old actress continued.

"No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don't remember much of the night."

Bullock explained that while she was honoured to receive the award for her performance as Leigh Anne Tuohy in the sports drama, her mind was on seeing her baby.

"But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling," she added.

When the Practical Magic 2 star finally did get back to see Louis, she was still wearing her Oscars gown.

Bullock struggled to get out of the stunning gold floor-length Marchesa dress, but decided not to stress and instead enjoyed some quality time with her son.

"I was there in the dress, and I couldn't get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou. The Oscar was on the floor and Lou was on my lap," she recalled.

"It was the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general. I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired. And I just wanted to go home."