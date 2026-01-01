Henry Winkler 'is in heaven' when he's working

Henry Winkler has no intention of retiring.

The 80-year-old actor has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the film and TV business, and Henry doesn't have any intention of walking away from Hollywood.

During an appearance on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth podcast, Henry shared: "I love the job. I love my job.

"It is like putting a puzzle, a jigsaw puzzle, together and most of the pieces [are] of the same colour."

The veteran actor explained that he's at his happiest when he's on set.

Henry said: "I’m just in heaven when I’m working."

The movie star doesn't worry about dying, but he has given thought to "withering".

Henry - who studied theatre at both Emerson College and the Yale School of Drama - said: "I think I have thought not about dying, necessarily — because I really love being on this earth — I think about withering.

"I think about just dehydrating into a prune. I think I would just wither [without working]: In the fall, in the dark, in a cemetery, on a tree, the last leaf blowing."

Meanwhile, Henry previously acknowledged that "luck" has played a major role in his success.

The actor has enjoyed more than 50 years of success in Hollywood, and he previously shared some of the keys to his longevity.

Asked about the secrets to his success, Henry told People: "Luck, will, preparation.

"I thought to myself when I was younger, 'You better go to drama school and figure out what the fundamentals are so that no matter what happens when that door opens, you're prepared to walk through it.'"

Henry graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1967 and he earned a master's degree from the Yale School of Drama in 1970.

The veteran actor returned to Emerson College in May, when he delivered a commencement address to the school's graduating class.

Asked what he planned to say to the students, Henry explained: "The major piece of advice is: your head knows some things, your stomach knows everything.

"You have prepared yourself. The outside world is scary. It is not as scary as you think it is. Once you get out there, you go, 'Ah, I can do this.'"

Prior to that, Henry described himself as "living proof" that "all things are possible".

He explained: "I grew up in New York City on the West Side, and I grew up dreaming about being an actor. I don’t know how it came into my mind; I don’t know how it came into my body.

"But if people were born to do something, I was born to try."