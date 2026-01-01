Leslie Odom Jr. weighs in on possibility of a full Hamilton cast reunion

Leslie Odom Jr. has weighed in on the possibility of a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

The actor starred alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and Jonathan Groff in the original Broadway run of the hit musical in 2015 and 2016.

Since then, the show's creator, Miranda, reprised his role for a special three-week run in Puerto Rico in 2019; Odom Jr. briefly returned to the original production last year; and their co-star Christopher Jackson is currently back as George Washington on Broadway.

When asked if there was a chance of everybody getting back together for a few shows or a tour, Odom Jr. told Deadline, "We have legitimate stars in our cast now. There's Academy Award winners and nominees, so I think that the scheduling would be too insane at this point. The best we can hope for are these little step-in moments, when people can clear their schedules to come in the show and revisit."

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star noted that he'd like to see cast members switch it up, such as Ramos taking on Miranda's lead role as Alexander Hamilton.

"Maybe some people will go into different roles. I've always wanted to see Ramos as Hamilton. I think he would be insane. Wouldn't he be great?" he commented.

The 45-year-old actor added that he will attend Jackson's return to the show, which began on 8 September and runs until 3 January.

Odom Jr., who plays Aaron Burr in the musical, returned to the production for a limited engagement on Broadway between September and November last year, and was followed by a film crew for an upcoming documentary.

In July this year, he became the first original Broadway cast member to perform in the London production. He wrapped up his run earlier this month.