Christopher Briney gives update on The Summer I Turned Pretty film

Christopher Briney hopes fans like The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.

The 28-year-old actor reprises his role as Conrad Fisher for the upcoming movie of the Amazon Prime TV series and he revealed he is “grateful for all the things that it’s brought” to him and his co-stars.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I try to go into everything with the notion that we are doing it for ourselves. Because I think if you go into a job trying to service somebody else, you’re doing a disservice to the project and the characters and the story. And obviously, we’ve spent a lot of time with that world. So yeah, I hope people like it, but I think that we just buckled down and got it done, and I’m grateful for all the things that it’s brought to all of us and the people involved.”

Christopher’s latest movie is The Julia Set, which follows Chase Infiniti, 26, as Julia, a mathematics student who is drafted into preparing for the country’s most challenging math competition.

She strikes up a connection with Briney’s character Pascal, a fellow student, but her own gifts threaten Pascal’s genius.

Despite Pascal’s actions in the movie, Briney has a lot of sympathy for his character.

He said: “I know that they’ve been trying to get this movie made for years, and I think there were a few different iterations of it that almost went into production and then didn’t. And to my understanding, they lost their Pascal a few weeks before they started shooting.

“I’ll leave it to other people to discuss whether or not his actions are forgivable and such. But the job was to find where I loved him and in all the ways that he was shaped by the world he was placed into. He’s not devoid of blame and ignorance and the things we see him do, but he was not really set up for success in a social way. He was more just expected to be a great mathematician. I have a lot of love for this kid who just can’t do the right thing.”

The coming-of-age story has been directed by Niki Byrne and along with Briney and One Battle After Another actress Infiniti, it stars Gillian Anderson, Nina Hoss, Jason Isaacs, Alex Dillard and Nico Hiraga.