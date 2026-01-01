Robert Pattinson planning to take a holiday after non-stop year

Robert Pattinson is planning to take a holiday after a non-stop year of working.

The Twilight actor, who is currently in London until the end of the year filming The Batman sequel, has revealed in an interview with GQ that he is "definitely taking a vacation" once he finishes the film.

"I've never done anything like this before. I've literally been going nonstop since after the actors' and writers' strikes," he said. "I was doing a movie with Adam McKay, which fell apart, and I ended up having a big period where I wasn't working when I recalibrated what I wanted to do."

The Batman actor has been burning the candle at both ends this year, starring in four movies including The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime and Dune: Part Three.

He explained that ever since starring in the 2025 drama Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, it's "been a cascade of all these projects".

Focusing on what he found "interesting", Pattinson revealed, "I don't understand how the scheduling actually even worked out, because I literally left Die My Love and flew to The Drama. I finished that and flew to Primetime basically the same day. I was kind of producing (Primetime) as well. We were prepping four films at the same time."

Primetime was unveiled at the Venice Film Festival on 5 September and received a nearly eight-minute standing ovation, becoming one of this year's buzziest festival titles.

"I think it's worked out," Pattinson added. "At the end of this, I'm definitely taking a vacation."

Primetime will open in U.K. cinemas on 30 October, while Dune: Part Three will be released on 18 December.