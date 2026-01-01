Michael Sarnoski admits filming The Death of Robin Hood was 'rough'

The Death of Robin Hood writer-director Michael Sarnoski has admitted it was "rough" filming the movie in harsh weather conditions.

In the filmmaker's bleak, revisionist movie, Robin Hood (Hugh Jackman) is living in self-imposed exile in a harsh, desolate landscape.

During an interview with Cover Media, Sarnoski admitted that shooting those scenes in the Mourne Mountains of Northern Ireland during the winter was particularly "rough".

"So we shot in 30 days in Northern Ireland in winter. We shot February-March, so it was really cold, and we were on the tops of these mountains in the Mournes," he recalled. "It was rough; we had to build roads to get to these mountaintops that were not very accessible."

The Pig director revealed that Storm Éowyn - the most powerful and severe storm to hit Ireland since the 1960s - hit in January 2025, just before the start of filming, so they had to overhaul their shooting schedule.

"Actually, we had to redo our whole schedule because the week before we shot, a storm blew through," he continued. "This record-breaking storm hit the week beforehand and like half of our locations were blown out, and we had trees that had fallen over. I think like 50 million trees fell across Ireland. We had to just sort of like carve out roads again just to access these locations that were pretty remote."

While the filming experience was "not easy", Sarnoski tried not to let the conditions dampen his mood, because he was finally making the film that had been "percolating" in him for 30 years.

"It was one of those things where the harder it was, the more exciting it was," he added. "It was like, 'Oh, this is gonna feel pretty brutal', but it was, I mean, it was cold and wet but awesome, and it was really fun and beautiful."

The Death of Robin Hood, also starring Jodie Comer and Noah Jupe, is in cinemas now.