Alan Ritchson and wife Catherine call time on 20 years of marriage

Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine, have called it quits after two decades of marriage.

The Reacher star announced the news of their separation in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Saturday.

"After 20 years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.

"We grew up together, we built a life and a family together. We are raising three incredible boys, who will always be the centre of our world," the former couple continued in their statement. "Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us, or the love and respect we will always share."

The pair were high school sweethearts, meeting in a ballet class in their shared Florida hometown. They said "I do" in 2006 before going on to welcome three children together.

"The best gift we can give one another and our boys right now is friendship, grace and commitment to becoming the strongest coparents we can be," the announcement continued. "We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming."

The Hunger Games actor asked for privacy as the family adjusts to a new normal.

"Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion."

Ritchson is currently in cinemas in the action comedy Runner. Owen Wilson co-stars.