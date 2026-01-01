Kai Schreiber celebrates being 'first trans girl' to win Breakthrough Model of the Year

Kai Schreiber is celebrating being the "first trans girl" to win the high-profile Breakthrough Model of the Year award.

During the ceremony at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber's model daughter thanked those who had "so graciously welcomed me into this beautiful world of fashion", the Daily Mail reports.

The 17-year old, who wore a lime green Valentino mini dress for the occasion, said she was "so beyond excited that I get to learn more about it every day and call it my job".

Audience members cheered when Kai noted, "I'm also the first trans girl to win this award."

She also thanked her famous parents "for their unconditional support and devotion to making me happy and making my dreams come true. I'm so lucky to be supported by you."

Watts cheered on her daughter at the event and posed with her on the red carpet.

The Ring actor also shares son Sasha, 19, with the Ray Donovan star. The pair split amicably in 2016.

In a 2025 chat with Interview Magazine, Kai stated in no uncertain terms that she wanted "to be a supermodel. Period.

"I've been practising my walks in the kitchen for years; my mom can show you all the videos I forced her to film," she shared.

"Struggling with gender identity from a young age most likely had something to do with it."

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter, famously won the honour in 2016 at the age of 15, launching her to global supermodel status.