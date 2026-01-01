Pierce Brosnan weighs in on new James Bond casting

Pierce Brosnan is offering his thoughts on the next James Bond.

Director Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming film has garnered much speculation surrounding which actor will next take on the role of the iconic spy.

In an interview with The Times, Brosnan, who played the character in four films, opined that "there are lots of good hats in the ring" and "lots of great actors" being considered.

"I see it. I follow it," he admitted. "They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us knows about."

When it comes to names, Brosnan remained stoically neutral.

"I wouldn't pick anyone," he continued. "My wife told me not to say anything, and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes everywhere and I get hanged."

Brosnan played James Bond between 1995 and 2002, starring as agent 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. He took over the role from Timothy Dalton and ceded it to Daniel Craig.

But he revealed that he hasn't revisited his own Bond films since their release.

"I have no desire to see myself in Bond," he insisted. "I'm just a member of the audience now, awaiting the next Bond and wishing him well."

Casting for the film is yet to be confirmed, with Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and Jack Lowden all reported as among those in the running.