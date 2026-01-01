Sandra Bullock wants to make Two Weeks Notice sequel with Hugh Grant

Sandra Bullock is open to making a sequel to 2002's Two Weeks Notice with the "brilliant" Hugh Grant.

During a recent video interview for Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress was asked if she would like to make a follow-up to another movie in her filmography now that she's completed Practical Magic 2, the sequel to 1998's Practical Magic.

"They're hard to make and you want to make them with people you have great chemistry with," she replied. "I'd like to work with Hugh Grant again. He's so brilliant. But we've done a film together (Two Weeks Notice) and maybe the sequel (sic)."

In response, Sandra's Practical Magic 2 co-star, Nicole Kidman, insisted that it was "a great idea".

"Somebody take that and run with it now. I'm buying a ticket. You could write it because you're both good," she declared, while Sandra added, "No, Hugh can write it; he's a writer. I'm not a writer."

Directed by Marc Lawrence, Two Weeks Notice followed an idealistic lawyer, as played by Sandra, who goes to work for Hugh's character, a narcissistic property developer.

The rom-com garnered mixed reviews from critics but grossed $199 million (£147 million) at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Nicole revealed that she would like to be in one of Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

"I'd love to be in the Dune sequel," she shared. "I'm a Dunie, I love Dune. I'm obsessed. (I'm not involved in the franchise) because (Denis) never asked me to be in anything. It's devastating... I actually don't want to be in it because I just want to be able to watch them."

Sandra and Nicole are currently promoting Practical Magic 2, in which they reprise the roles of Sally and Gillian Owens.

The fantasy feature is now showing in theatres.