Scooter Braun praises Sydney Sweeney on her 29th birthday: 'The exception to every rule'

Scooter Braun has taken to social media to wish girlfriend, Sydney Sweeney, a happy birthday.

The music executive, 45, and the actress have been dating for just over a year.

Braun posted a video of the couple dancing and kissing to Instagram. "Happy birthday to the woman who is the exception to every rule," he captioned the post.

He wrote that she is "the person who surprised me and showed me how life with true partnership can be lived," adding, "You make me smile harder, laugh louder, adventure more, and dream bigger. You've made the ordinary feel exciting and the future feel like something I can't wait to get to."

He continued, "A giggle can change an entire day. And I love how corny we can be together, because nothing else matters. There are a million things I could say, but the ones that matter most are just for you. Happy birthday Syd. Many more celebrations ahead. I love you."

The pair met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Italian wedding last June. Braun then met Sweeney's parents in September, with the two couples spotted at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood together.

Earlier this month, Sweeney was spotted getting smoothies with Braun's children, Jagger Joseph, 11, Levi Magnus, nine, and Hart Violet, seven, in Los Angeles.

Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino. They split in March 2025 after dating for seven years. Braun was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2021.