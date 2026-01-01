Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly spark dating rumours

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly have set off a fresh round of dating rumours.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor was spotted with the musician in New York City, entering an apartment that belongs to Taylor Swift.

The pair were photographed climbing out of a black SUV and disappearing into the Tribeca building. The photos were published by TMZ.

The outlet reports that Johnson and the rapper first crossed paths earlier this year at Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Neither Johnson nor MGK have addressed the speculation so far. Both are known to be guarded about their private lives.

Before this latest chapter, Johnson spent nearly eight years with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, an on-and-off romance that ran from 2017 until the couple split in 2025. More recently, she was linked to singer Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. News of their breakup started circulating in August this year.

Kelly shares a young daughter with his ex-fiancée Megan Fox. The two got engaged in January 2022 but called it quits in November 2024 after a turbulent few years together. They welcomed their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025, and the exes have been co-parenting ever since.