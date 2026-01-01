Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis details start of romance

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has spoken about the start of their romance.

The pair first went public with their relationship in July of this year.

Now Curtis, who works as a hypnotist, has told how they first got together. "There was a many-month friendship first," he said in an interview with The Times. "The drive was more natural, more organic, less needy. In the past I've felt this idea of, 'I need you to be in love with me...' I wasn't searching for love anymore."

He continued, "And what do I feel now? I feel real joy, real presence, real calmness, real partnership."

Curtis, 50, revealed he had a premonition on his 47th birthday that by the time he turned 50 he would be "with someone unlike I had ever been in a relationship with."

Soon after he turned 49, Aniston followed the "transformational coach" on Instagram, going on to like several of his videos. The couple were introduced by mutual friends.

Curtis told how he shares a love of meditation with the Friends star, 57. "We take real responsibility to go within and understand and soothe ourselves. So we meditate together. I meditate and I'll say things like 'I'm divinely guided', meaning I don't have to worry, it's all working out," he said.

In an interview earlier this month, Curtis admitted that dating Aniston has meant he's had to get used to the spotlight, saying on The Jamie Kern Lima Show that seeing his name in headlines "was new."

"And, you know, just to be quite honest, that was something to get used to. I've been pretty public for a long time, but never this level," he said. "No one's really cared who I've dated in the past, so that was an adjustment for me, but it was a real learning experience, too."